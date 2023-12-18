Open Menu

Meeting Of Newly Appointed KTH BoG Members Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 09:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The newly appointed Board of Governors members for Khyber Teaching Hospital, Khyber Medical College, and Khyber College of Dentistry convened their first meeting under the chairmanship of Dr Umar Ayub Khan.

The board members included Qari Abdul Rauf Madni, Mir Yaqub Khan, Prof Dr Tahir Ali, Khan Gohar Zaman, along with former board members Barrister Waqar Ali Khan and Saboor Sethi, Dr Mahmood Aurangzeb Dean of Khyber Medical College, Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah Dean Khyber College of Dentistry, Director Hospital Dr. Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Prof Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Director Finance Abdul Wahid, and Director Nursing Asmat Pasha participated in the meeting.

The Chairman acknowledged the efforts of the entire staff and administration, expressing gratitude. He highlighted the issues identified before his arrival, emphasizing the Primary goal of providing every possible facility to the employees.

He stressed that satisfied employees are essential for the progress of an institution, he emphasized the importance of addressing employees' concerns to foster a conducive work environment. The newly appointed BoG chairman assured to resolve all the problems on a priority basis.

