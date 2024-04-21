Open Menu

Meeting Regarding Expediting Cotton Crop Production Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Director of Agriculture, Sargodha Division, Muhammad Shahid Sunday said that wheat harvesting and threshing reports should be shared on a daily basis, besides compiling records regarding per-acre wheat production.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on wheat management at Agriculture House.

It was told in the meeting that, due to the recent rains, no negative impact had been observed on the wheat crop. 

He said that the ongoing activities in the field for the technical guidance of farmers regarding harvesting, storage, and delivery of wheat should be accelerated. Farmers should be guided by keeping in view the weather forecast for the wheat harvest, he said, adding that a wheat advisory should be issued keeping in view the weather conditions.

Muhammad Shahid, while giving directions to the relevant officers, said that in Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Khushab districts, guidance should be provided to farmers on advanced cotton production technology immediately after wheat harvest, and monitoring should be expedited to ensure the availability of quality agricultural inputs in the markets at fixed prices.

He further said, "The department has launched a cotton cultivation drive aimed at creating a sense among farmers for expediting cotton cropping in the division."

He said that in view of the importance of the ongoing campaign regarding cotton cultivation, the miscellaneous duties of all the staff of the Agriculture Department had been terminated. 

The officers and field staff of the Agriculture Department should improve the field activities to guide the cotton farmers, he added. 

Coordination with the local officials of the irrigation department should also be improved regarding the supply of water for cotton cultivation, he concluded.

