Meeting Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue measures was held here at the DC office. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired the meeting, while District Coordinator for Epidemics Control Dr Zulqarnain, Secretary RTA Muhammad Sarwar and other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

The DC directed the departments to gear up surveillance against dengue, as collective efforts were required to stop the breeding of larvae. He asked the assistant commissioners for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings on regular basis and review the performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.

