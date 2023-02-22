Meeting reviews arrangements for Bahawalpur Literary, Cultural Festival

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Wednesday presided over a meeting regarding Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival in the Committee Room of his office here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Wednesday presided over a meeting regarding Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival in the Committee Room of his office here.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements of the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival being organized under the auspices of the Islamia University Bahawalpur, divisional, and district administrations.

Deputy Commissioner said that the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival is a reflection of the cultural traditions of the city. He said that all arrangements for the festival should be completed in a befitting manner.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zulfiqar Ali Mann, Professor Dr.

Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director Media Islamia University Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, Assistant Professor Dr. Jam Sajjad, Director Career Counseling Shahid Durrani, Deputy Registrar IUB Shajiur Rehman and other relevant officers were present. Director Media and Focal Person Shahzad Ahmad Khalid told the meeting about the arrangements for the festival.

He said that various events will be held at Islamia University Bahawalpur from February 27 to March 2. Naat and speech competitions, books exhibition, flowers exhibition, agricultural and industrial exhibitions, theatre and media conclave, and other events will be included in this festival. He said that poets, writers, media persons, and prominent personalities from various fields will participate in the festival.