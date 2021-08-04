Meeting reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam presided over a meeting to review arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam presided over a meeting to review arrangements for Muharram ul Haram.

According to a hand out matters pertaining to maintaining law and order situation, religious harmony, compliance over code of conduct were also discussed.

Addressing the meeting Additional Deputy Commissioner said that as per directives of Sindh Government corona vaccination made mandatory for permit holders of all processions and Majlis, Zaakrin and Ulema.

ADC directed to arrange Majalis in open places instead of narrow streets. He instructed permit holders to insist participants wear masks and maintain social distancing. He asked to keep away older people and children from crowded places because coronavirus was rapidly spreading and adopting precautionary measures were mandatory. He said that concerned authorities have been directed to provide security to all Majlis and procession during Ashura days while SEPCO authorities were also asked to not carry out load shedding from first Muharram to 13 Muharram from 6 pm to 2am.

He directed town officers to make proper arrangements for lighting and cleanliness in cities and routes of mourning processions. ADC further said that strict action will be taken for ensuring compliance over code of conduct formulated by the Sindh Government. He said that all hospitals of the district were put on high alert and leaves of relevant departments were cancelled. He warned to take strict action against people delivering hate speeches during Ashura days. ADC said that display and use of weapons will not be allowed during Muharram and no one could change the procession route without prior permission. Among others Maulana Abdul Rehman Dangraaj, Maulana Muhammad Arif Lund, Subhan Ali Talpur, Muhammad Shafique, Jamil-u-Rehman Jatoi, Syed Naveed Ali Shah, Ghulam Hyder Hyderi, Syed Akhtiar Hussain shah and others complained about unannounced load shedding and transformer blast while also highlighted poor sanitation situation in city.