Meeting Reviews Livestock & Dairy Development Performance

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:29 PM

Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi presided over a meeting to review the performance of livestock and dairy development department here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi presided over a meeting to review the performance of livestock and dairy development department here on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Addl. Secretary Planning, Livestock & Dairy Development Khalid Chaudary, Head of CM Special Monitoring Unit Faseel Asif and officers of P&D and Finance departments attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said in view of its utility, livestock department should enhance its activities on commercial basis and also to extend their projects thus providing maximum benefits to livestock producing farmers.

The minister appreciated success to reduce the infertility by using the latest (IVF) in vitro fertilization technology.

He directed to upgrade the existing labs which would help to expand their capabilities resultantly boosting export dairy products.

The minister also stressed the need for breeding process of small animals and to link CEPEC development projects for gaining define objectives.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Husnain Bahadur Dreshak said with the effective initialization of programmes of livestock could achieve its targets by using pragmatic approach. He also reiterated the need to better use of land, enhancement in capabilities and consistency of policies. Additional Secretary Planning briefed about the departmental performance, initiatives, nutritional reforms, infrastructure development and development strategy.

