Mehbooba Mufti urges Puppet State Administration to address Arbitrary Arrests in IIOJK:

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2023) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir state former "Chief Minister " and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged upon Delhi's installed puppet State administration to provide an account of the hundreds of innocent Kashmiris arrested daily in the Muslim - majority Occupied valley passing procedures, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.

Mufti said in occupied Srinagar that the repressive measures by various government agencies in the valley had made the life, property and privacy of people insecure.

Addressing party workers at Noorabad Kulgam, she said even Kashmiri Muslim women were not spared. She was referring to an elderly lady who had been arrested for money laundering, the report said.

Mehbooba said that though countless Kashmiri people were arrested by Indian agencies like NIA, CBI, SIA, and SIU hardly any information was shared about their fate, the report said.

“Please tell us are they alive or dead, where are they lodged? Which court has remanded them to custody? “ she asked Delhi's installed Lieutenant Governor in a direct question.

A distinguished Kashmiri leader said that in spite of so many arrests there hardly was any conviction from the court as they all had been picked up on trumped-up charges.

This should lead the administration to review its policies, she added.

Mehbooba continued that she or her party never sought power but the vision offered by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed is to bring the J&K state out of its misery and ensure a life of peace and dignity for its people.

She said more important than power is the moral strength and political will to speak up for people and their rights. “I did not compromise on that even while heading the government with BJP, the Kashmiri leader categorically declared.

She said going into an alliance was a requirement not for power but to block its designs We did that successfully as long as it lasted. She said the BJP withdrew support to her government only after realising that we would not go along the dotted line and dictation from New Delhi as they were used to.

Urging the kashmiris to lend their voice to the efforts for the restoration of our rights Mehbooba said she’s not on a campaign for votes. “Positions don’t matter to me but what matters is to speak up for our agenda and our people. I’ll never compromise on that, come what may”, she declared, according to the report.

The convention was attended by senior leader Sartaj Madani, Waheed Parra , Manzoor Zargar , Gulzar Dar , Sheikh Mohuddin , Arshid Baba, and others, the report added.

Ends / APP / AHR.