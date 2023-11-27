Open Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Urges Puppet State Administration To Address Arbitrary Arrests In IIOJK:

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Mehbooba Mufti urges Puppet State Administration to address Arbitrary Arrests in IIOJK:

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2023) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir state former "Chief Minister " and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged upon Delhi's installed puppet State administration to provide an account of the hundreds of innocent Kashmiris arrested daily in the Muslim - majority Occupied valley passing procedures, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.

Mufti said in occupied Srinagar that the repressive measures by various government agencies in the valley had made the life, property and privacy of people insecure.

Addressing party workers at Noorabad Kulgam, she said even Kashmiri Muslim women were not spared. She was referring to an elderly lady who had been arrested for money laundering, the report said.

Mehbooba said that though countless Kashmiri people were arrested by Indian agencies like NIA, CBI, SIA, and SIU hardly any information was shared about their fate, the report said.

“Please tell us are they alive or dead, where are they lodged? Which court has remanded them to custody? “ she asked Delhi's installed Lieutenant Governor in a direct question.

A distinguished Kashmiri leader said that in spite of so many arrests there hardly was any conviction from the court as they all had been picked up on trumped-up charges.

This should lead the administration to review its policies, she added.

Mehbooba continued that she or her party never sought power but the vision offered by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed is to bring the J&K state out of its misery and ensure a life of peace and dignity for its people.

She said more important than power is the moral strength and political will to speak up for people and their rights. “I did not compromise on that even while heading the government with BJP, the Kashmiri leader categorically declared.

She said going into an alliance was a requirement not for power but to block its designs We did that successfully as long as it lasted. She said the BJP withdrew support to her government only after realising that we would not go along the dotted line and dictation from New Delhi as they were used to.

Urging the kashmiris to lend their voice to the efforts for the restoration of our rights Mehbooba said she’s not on a campaign for votes. “Positions don’t matter to me but what matters is to speak up for our agenda and our people. I’ll never compromise on that, come what may”, she declared, according to the report.

The convention was attended by senior leader Sartaj Madani, Waheed Parra , Manzoor Zargar , Gulzar Dar , Sheikh Mohuddin , Arshid Baba, and others, the report added.

Ends / APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead Delhi Chief Minister Governor Line Of Control Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Alliance Lead Money Women Sunday Moral Muslim Mufti All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

15 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan