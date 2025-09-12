Five suffer burns due to stove explosion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) An explosion due to gas leakage left five persons including a child injured at a locality on Sargodha Road, here Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, an explosion occurred at a house in Umair Town on Sargodha Road while sitting on a stove.

Consequently, 5 persons including Ayan (6-month), Manahil (19), Shahzeb (34) , his wife Rimsha (28) and Zonisha (22), daughter of Abdul Waheed, suffered burns.

The rescue team rushed all the injured to the burns unit of Allied Hospital.