NDMA dispatches fresh relief consignment to flood-hit Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday dispatched a fresh consignment of relief goods to flood-affected areas of Punjab, including 5,000 tents.

The aid will be handed over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab for distribution among displaced communities.

Acting on the Prime Minister’s special instructions, NDMA has intensified its relief operations in flood hit areas of the province, continuing its efforts to support those impacted by the recent flooding.

The latest consignment, sent from NDMA’s warehouse in Islamabad, brings the total volume of aid delivered to nearly 2,000 tons.

The comprehensive relief package includes essential items such as blankets, mosquito nets, water filtration plants, quilts, folding beds, water cans, and 17 rescue boats.

NDMA is working in close coordination with all relevant civil and military institutions to ensure the smooth execution of relief efforts. The authority is also actively monitoring ongoing operations to guarantee timely support and the effective delivery of resources to those in need.