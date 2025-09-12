Open Menu

NDMA Dispatches Fresh Relief Consignment To Flood-hit Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 03:40 PM

NDMA dispatches fresh relief consignment to flood-hit Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday dispatched a fresh consignment of relief goods to flood-affected areas of Punjab, including 5,000 tents.

The aid will be handed over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab for distribution among displaced communities.

Acting on the Prime Minister’s special instructions, NDMA has intensified its relief operations in flood hit areas of the province, continuing its efforts to support those impacted by the recent flooding.

The latest consignment, sent from NDMA’s warehouse in Islamabad, brings the total volume of aid delivered to nearly 2,000 tons.

The comprehensive relief package includes essential items such as blankets, mosquito nets, water filtration plants, quilts, folding beds, water cans, and 17 rescue boats.

NDMA is working in close coordination with all relevant civil and military institutions to ensure the smooth execution of relief efforts. The authority is also actively monitoring ongoing operations to guarantee timely support and the effective delivery of resources to those in need.

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

15 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

24 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

27 minutes ago
 Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

30 minutes ago
 RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

60 minutes ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

60 minutes ago
Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministe ..

Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..

60 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms

60 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

1 hour ago
 UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow

1 hour ago
 ‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and ..

‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark ..

Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan