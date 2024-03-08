The Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Professor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali has said that women have played a leading role in the progress of societies and nations, and they have proved themselves in every sphere of life

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Professor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali has said that women have played a leading role in the progress of societies and nations, and they have proved themselves in every sphere of life.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at the university on the occasion of International Women's Day. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that women like Benazir Bhutto in Pakistan, Indra Gandhi in India, Shaikh Haseena Wajid and Khalida Zia in Bangladesh changed the history of their countries. He emphasized that women should stand out and serve in their respective fields in a dignified manner.

On this occasion, eminent archaeologist Dr. Neelofar Shaikh said that when I started teaching at Shah Latif University, I was the only woman there, then I became the first woman vice-chancellor of the province and after returning from Cambridge, I started teaching in northern Sindh. She said that women should clearly define their goals and work hard to achieve them.

She said that there was no man or woman in the workplace, everyone does their own work.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Khadija Qureshi, Dr. Shumaila Aijaz, Nazia Koonj, Dr. Zahida Abro and other women speakers said that women must move forward with confidence in their abilities. They should decide for themselves their dreams and destinations. On the occasion of Women's Day celebrated by American Chemical Society Mehran University Chapter and Women Engineer Development Committee of PEC, awards were given to prominent women including professor Dr. Samreen Hussain, Paras Javed, Suhai Aziz Talpur and other women who have rendered exemplary services in their respective fields.

A large number of teachers and students, including Vice Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council Sindh Engineer Mukhtar Ahmed Shaikh, Pro Vice Chancellor of Mehran University Professor Dr. Aneel Kumar, lady teachers and students participated in the event.