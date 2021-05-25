UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehran University Students Team Clinches HEC Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 Competition

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:07 PM

Mehran University students team clinches HEC Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 competition

A four member team of the students of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has clinched the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 artificial intelligence online competition organized by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A four member team of the students of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has clinched the microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 artificial intelligence online competition organized by Higher education Commission of Pakistan.

The university spokesman informed here on Tuesday that teams of students from higher learning institutions of all over the country participated in this competition among the team of the students of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology comprising Diya Kumari, Eshal Iqbal, Abdullah Jathial and Fida Hussain clinched first position.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani have congratulated the winners of the competition, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology HEC All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss ..

43 minutes ago

Belarus isolation grows as air links cut over dive ..

12 seconds ago

SEC adopts cooperation agreement between SDHR, ADR ..

43 minutes ago

Sweden cancels Belarus credit offers over human ri ..

13 seconds ago

China to bring more investment under CPEC: Asim Ba ..

14 seconds ago

Corona vaccination centre set up at PC hotel

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.