Mehran University students team clinches HEC Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 competition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A four member team of the students of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has clinched the microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 artificial intelligence online competition organized by Higher education Commission of Pakistan.

The university spokesman informed here on Tuesday that teams of students from higher learning institutions of all over the country participated in this competition among the team of the students of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology comprising Diya Kumari, Eshal Iqbal, Abdullah Jathial and Fida Hussain clinched first position.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani have congratulated the winners of the competition, the spokesman said.