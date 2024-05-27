Open Menu

Mehsud Press Club's Delegation Meets Governor, Discuss Regional Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A delegation of ‘Mehsud Press Club’, South Waziristan Monday met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed different regional issues including the problems being faced by local journalists.

The delegation led by ‘Mehsud Press Club’ President Farooq Mehsud and comprised of General Secretary Sikandar Hayat, Anwar Mehsud, Muhammad Shoaib and Aslam congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi over his appointment as governor, said a press release.

The journalists’ delegation apprised the governor about the public issues in the tribal districts, especially in South Waziristan district. During the meeting, the governor KP was especially informed about the non-payment of compensation for the destroyed houses of Mehsud tribes even after many years.

The matter of delay in the Waziristan education City approved by the KP government was also discussed. The journalists also invited the governor to visit their ‘Mehsud Press Club’ in Ladha, South Waziristan.

‘Mehsud Press Club’ President Farooq Mehsud informed the governor about the problems being faced by journalists in the tribal districts and especially in South Waziristan. The governor accepted the invitation to Mehsud Press Club and assured the delegation that he would take all possible steps for resolving their issues.

On this occasion, Senior Journalist Wazir Jafar Zakuri and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Leader Akhwan Zada Chatan were also present.

