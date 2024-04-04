Member MQM-P PIB Town Laid To Eternal Rest
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 09:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The funeral prayer of Muzaffar Hussain, a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan PIB Town, was performed at Gulzar Habib Masjid Doli Khata and the deceased was buried at Mewa Shah graveyard here on Thursday.
The members of the central ad-hoc committee Anees Ahmed Qaimkhani attended the funeral prayer of the deceased.
Members of Sindh Assembly Amir Siddiqui and Faisal Rafiq, town and UC officials and workers including the relatives and residents of the deceased attended funeral.
