Mentally-challenged Man Killed By Train
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A man was hit to death by a train near Aqil Shah of tehsil Shahpur on Sunday.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital. The deceased, identified as Qasim Shabbir of Kallar Kahar, was mentally challenged and had been missing for a week. The body was handed over to the family after legal formalities, police said.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dense fog forces motorway closures, disrupts traffic across north, south Zones9 minutes ago
-
'Friends' turn out to be killers9 minutes ago
-
4515 liter illegal fuel recovered in DI Khan9 minutes ago
-
Fog paralyzes Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Disrupts flights, trains daily life19 minutes ago
-
Candidates seek large tribes support for general elections in Peshawar29 minutes ago
-
EPA team inspects 383 vehicles, indicates diesel HTV major smoke contributor39 minutes ago
-
One held for killing police constable39 minutes ago
-
Returning of foreign from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue49 minutes ago
-
Non-state actors threat to regional, national security: Mushahid49 minutes ago
-
Motorway closes temporarily due to Fog59 minutes ago
-
KP hospitals faces financial difficulties1 hour ago
-
Security beefed up in Bahawalpur1 hour ago