Mentally-challenged man killed by train

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A man was hit to death by a train near Aqil Shah of tehsil Shahpur on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital. The deceased, identified as Qasim Shabbir of Kallar Kahar, was mentally challenged and had been missing for a week. The body was handed over to the family after legal formalities, police said.