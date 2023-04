MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana's wife passed away due to illness on Wednesday.

Her funeral prayer was offered at Masjid Farid town Sahiwal after Zuhr prayer and she was laid to rest at her native graveyard at 34-EB Arifwala.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the funeral.

Among others MNA Burewala Sajid Shah, ex MPA Noman Langrial, Chairman MEPCO board of Directors, Sardar Muhammad Jamal Khan Laghari, Ex-MNA Anwar-ul-Haq Ramay, Ghulam Fareed Kathia, Manager Operations MEPCO Nasir Ayaz Gurmani, Director General HR & Admin Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Chief Engineers Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, Javed Iqbal Gill, Noorul Hassan Dogar, Finance Director Mian Ansar Mehmood, Director HRM Waqas Chughtai, Project Director Construction Sohail Bashir and Project Director GSC Farhan Shabir Malik.

Qul Khawani for the deceased will be held on April 13 at Jamia mosque Jeevan city Phase I Sahiwal while dua will be offered at 9:00 a.m.