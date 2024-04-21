MEPCO Completes 10 HT Feeder Projects In March
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) completed 10 projects of High Tension (HT) feeders at a cost of Rs 69.4 million under energy loss reduction projects and better provision of electricity during March 2024.
Project Director Construction MEPCO Engineer Farhan Shabbir Malik told here Sunday that the project construction section completed seven projects of Multan circle including 11 KV Riazabad feeder, 11 KV Basti Malook, 11 KV Khan Bela, 11 KV Basti Bulail, 11 KV Nawabpur, 11 KV Sangi and Faizabad feeders and 11 KV Kotli Nijabat feeders at a cost of over Rs 48.5 million to reduce line losses with area planning. Likewise, three projects of Rahim Yar Khan circle included 11 KV Fareedi Model town feeders and 11 KV Badli Sharif Jamal Din Wali grid station at a cost of Rs 0.8 million.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha police performance8 minutes ago
-
FGRF provides one month ration, financial assistance to 41,000 people, families of Gaza8 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar condemns killing of PML-N worker in Narowal28 minutes ago
-
Kashmir pays rich tributes to Iqbal on 86th death anniversary48 minutes ago
-
Lanjar grieves over killing of Rangers jawans in road accident58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's first Soil Museum established at MNS University of Agriculture Multan58 minutes ago
-
780 profiteers held during current month58 minutes ago
-
SSDO urges Punjab to conduct LG election as 100 days agenda1 hour ago
-
PFA disposes off over 20 maund unhealthy pickle, jams in Burewala1 hour ago
-
Foolproof security being ensured at Churches: CPO1 hour ago
-
Iqbal instilled revolutionary spirit in new generation, says Sec School Education1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Environment Awards on June 4 to spotlight best green initiatives1 hour ago