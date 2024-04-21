MEPCO completes 10 HT feeder projects in March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) completed 10 projects of High Tension (HT) feeders at a cost of Rs 69.4 million under energy loss reduction projects and better provision of electricity during March 2024.

Project Director Construction MEPCO Engineer Farhan Shabbir Malik told here Sunday that the project construction section completed seven projects of Multan circle including 11 KV Riazabad feeder, 11 KV Basti Malook, 11 KV Khan Bela, 11 KV Basti Bulail, 11 KV Nawabpur, 11 KV Sangi and Faizabad feeders and 11 KV Kotli Nijabat feeders at a cost of over Rs 48.5 million to reduce line losses with area planning. Likewise, three projects of Rahim Yar Khan circle included 11 KV Fareedi Model town feeders and 11 KV Badli Sharif Jamal Din Wali grid station at a cost of Rs 0.8 million.