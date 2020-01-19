UrduPoint.com
MEPCO Suspends Three Employees Over Negligence

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

MEPCO suspends three employees over negligence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has suspended Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Operations Sub-Division Arifwala and two other employees over negligence and poor performance.

According to a press release issued by Mepco here Sunday, the SDO Second Sub-Division Arifwala, Ameer Nawb, was suspended and directed to report to MEPCO Headquarters immediately.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (SE) Multan Circle Mian Muhammad Anwar suspended Line Superintendent-II Bosan Road Subdivision Rao Muhammad Akram and Line Superintendent-II Garden Town Subdivision Junaid Ameer for not sending metres to store on time and over poor performance.

