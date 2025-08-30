"Message Of Love" Program In Mirpurkhas Highlights Importance Of Unity And Service
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The 12th annual program "Message of Love – Battle for Truth and Defense of Mirpurkhas" was organized by the Markazi Anjuman Tajran on Saturday, bringing together people from different walks of life and traders.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan emphasized the importance of acting upon the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and spreading his message of love. He praised the people of Mirpurkhas for living together in harmony.
The program featured speakers from various backgrounds, including scholars, leaders, and traders. They paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan Army for its successful operation Bunyan-e-Marsus against India, expressing solidarity with the armed forces in every difficult time.
The speakers also appreciated the efforts of Anjuman Tajran's President Abdul Jabbar Khan and his team for organizing the program.
However, the speakers strongly criticized municipal representatives over poor cleanliness arrangements in the city and the lack of development work. They emphasized the need for improvement in these areas to ensure a better quality of life for the citizens.
The speakers also highlighted the importance of understanding the Message of Muhammad (peace be upon him) to spread the Message of Love.
On the occasion, appreciation shields were presented to individuals who demonstrated outstanding performance. The awardees included SHO Mir Khadim Talpur, ASI Faisal Mehr, and Pakistan Army soldier Shahbaz, who sacrificed his leg during Operation Bunyan-e-Marsus.
The program concluded with a renewed commitment to unity, service, and the betterment of the community.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSP, district administration join hands to drain rainy water1 minute ago
-
PDMA DG directs speedy drainage of flood water1 minute ago
-
"Message of Love" program in Mirpurkhas highlights importance of unity and service1 minute ago
-
Police arrest hardcore criminal during crackdown1 minute ago
-
Drones transform flood response in south Punjab1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt ramps up relief efforts for flood-affected areas in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 official visits Dera Ismail Khan, reviews flood preparedness2 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s nephew sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets Talpur, thanks Sindh Govt for flood relief support2 minutes ago
-
PPP making all-out relief efforts in Punjab: Nayyar Bukhari11 minutes ago
-
PSPA vice chairperson reviews relief facilities in flood-affected areas11 minutes ago
-
MPAs visit NA-71 flood-hit areas11 minutes ago