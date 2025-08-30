"Message of Love" program in Mirpurkhas highlights importance of unity and service

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The 12th annual program "Message of Love – Battle for Truth and Defense of Mirpurkhas" was organized by the Markazi Anjuman Tajran on Saturday, bringing together people from different walks of life and traders.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan emphasized the importance of acting upon the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and spreading his message of love. He praised the people of Mirpurkhas for living together in harmony.

The program featured speakers from various backgrounds, including scholars, leaders, and traders. They paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan Army for its successful operation Bunyan-e-Marsus against India, expressing solidarity with the armed forces in every difficult time.

The speakers also appreciated the efforts of Anjuman Tajran's President Abdul Jabbar Khan and his team for organizing the program.

However, the speakers strongly criticized municipal representatives over poor cleanliness arrangements in the city and the lack of development work. They emphasized the need for improvement in these areas to ensure a better quality of life for the citizens.

The speakers also highlighted the importance of understanding the Message of Muhammad (peace be upon him) to spread the Message of Love.

On the occasion, appreciation shields were presented to individuals who demonstrated outstanding performance. The awardees included SHO Mir Khadim Talpur, ASI Faisal Mehr, and Pakistan Army soldier Shahbaz, who sacrificed his leg during Operation Bunyan-e-Marsus.

The program concluded with a renewed commitment to unity, service, and the betterment of the community.

APP/hms/378