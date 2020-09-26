Mian Azhar appointed as Media Coordinator to SG PTI for North Punjab

Mian Azhar Mehmood appointed as Media Coordinator to the Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for North Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Mian Azhar Mehmood appointed as Media Coordinator to the Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for North Punjab.

According to notification issued by PTI Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiani, "In exercise of powers conferred upon me by Article VII, sub clause 1.3(10) of party constitution, Mian Azhar Mehmood is hereby appointed as Media Coordinator, North Punjab to the Secretary General PTI."