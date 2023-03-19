UrduPoint.com

Mian Rashid Ali Shah Formally Joins PPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Mian Rashid Ali Shah formally joins PPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Potential electable candidate and active politician of district Nowshera, Mian Rashid Ali Shah Kakakhel formally joined PPP during a public meeting held at his residence on Sunday.

On this occasion, a large number of people and senior PPP leaders were also present on the occasion with Secretary General of PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari as chief guest.

Mian Rashid Ali Shah Kakakhel has remained associated with PML-N and ANP in the past and had also contested the election for the National Assembly. He had remained the general secretary of PML (N) Youth Wing.

Addressing the public meeting, he said that various political parties have approached him for joining, but selected the platform of PPP to serve the people of the country and Nowshera.

He said that he has not arrived in PPP alone, rather had joined the party along with his family members and hundreds of associates including Syed Azizuddin advocate, Idrees, Asad Aman, Bawar Khan, Iftikhar Khan, Irfan Khan, Ayaz Khan Kheshgi and his other associates are also coming to join the party.

Mian Rashid Ali Shah said that under the leadership of Liaquat Shabab, they would make an all-out effort to secure its political share in district Nowshera and present it as a gift to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

