Middle Aged Man Commits Suicide On Railways Track

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A 43-year-old man committed suicide on railway tracks near Pervaiz Elahi Park here Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ramzan, son of Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Arif Wala.

According to rescuers, the victim moved to the railway lines early in the morning to kill himself on the railway track.

The cause of death could not be ascertained neither from any quarter related to the victim.

The police was informed by calling on 15. The body was removed to Nishtar Hospital in the presence of police.

