Million Smiles Foundation Organizes Fund Raising Program For Gaza Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 08:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Millions Smiles Foundation has organized a fund raising dinner program to collect donations for the people of Gaza who were subjected to brutal Israeli bombings against Palestinians.

The fund raising dinner program was held here at local Hotel on Friday night and was attended by philanthropists and members of Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan.

On this occasion, Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan (ABAD) Asif Sumsum said that we all must help the people of Gaza on humanitarian grounds and he would appeal to the members of the organization in that regard. We support people of Palestine in this hour of need and ABAD members should come forward to generously support Gaza victims, he said.

CEO of Falak Naz Builders Fayaz Liyaz said that they would try their best to provide assistance for people of Palestine.

Million Smiles Foundation's chief Zeeshan Afzal said that he personally visited Gaza and witnessed that the people of the destroyed city were passing through worst tragedy. He said every Gaza family needs Rs 25000 per month aid to survive and people should come forward to support their Palestinian brothers.

Fayaz Liyaz said that Millennium Foundation and Smiles Foundation reached Gaza via Egypt and provided aid to the victims.

He appealed to the members of ABAD and philanthropists to generously help the victims of Gaza with open heart because Gazans have dire need of it at the moment.

He informed that not only Muslims but non Muslims also generously helped the people of Gaza and we have provided them what ever they had given to our organization.

