Million Smiles Foundation Organizes Fund Raising Program For Gaza Victims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 08:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Millions Smiles Foundation has organized a fund raising dinner program to collect donations for the people of Gaza who were subjected to brutal Israeli bombings against Palestinians.
The fund raising dinner program was held here at local Hotel on Friday night and was attended by philanthropists and members of Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan.
On this occasion, Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan (ABAD) Asif Sumsum said that we all must help the people of Gaza on humanitarian grounds and he would appeal to the members of the organization in that regard. We support people of Palestine in this hour of need and ABAD members should come forward to generously support Gaza victims, he said.
CEO of Falak Naz Builders Fayaz Liyaz said that they would try their best to provide assistance for people of Palestine.
Million Smiles Foundation's chief Zeeshan Afzal said that he personally visited Gaza and witnessed that the people of the destroyed city were passing through worst tragedy. He said every Gaza family needs Rs 25000 per month aid to survive and people should come forward to support their Palestinian brothers.
Fayaz Liyaz said that Millennium Foundation and Smiles Foundation reached Gaza via Egypt and provided aid to the victims.
He appealed to the members of ABAD and philanthropists to generously help the victims of Gaza with open heart because Gazans have dire need of it at the moment.
He informed that not only Muslims but non Muslims also generously helped the people of Gaza and we have provided them what ever they had given to our organization.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Task Force demolishes site offices of illegal housing society2 minutes ago
-
Mutilated body found at locked house2 minutes ago
-
Domestic disputes claim lives of two women in Bahawalnagar12 minutes ago
-
Massive Cache of arms, ammunition seized12 minutes ago
-
CDA chief discuss urban development with Planning Wing12 minutes ago
-
Azma rejects rumours about hike in naan price22 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting reviews performance of different departments22 minutes ago
-
E-balloting completes to give 20,000 bikes to students32 minutes ago
-
Rs. 834.2m fine imposed on 7,960 power pilferers32 minutes ago
-
Brazilian, Portuguese envoys attend cultural dialogue at Alhamra32 minutes ago
-
PPP Punjab announces party reorganisation plans32 minutes ago
-
Better relationship between Center-KP govt's priority; Governor42 minutes ago