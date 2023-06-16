'Minahil': empowering Docu-Drama showcases transformative Power of Girls' Ice Hockey

The highly anticipated premiere of "Minahil," an inspirational docu-drama directed by Wajahat Malik, took place at a local hotel here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The highly anticipated premiere of "Minahil," an inspirational docu-drama directed by Wajahat Malik, took place at a local hotel here on Friday.

The film beautifully depicts the story of a young girl from Chitral who defies societal norms by pursuing her passion for ice hockey, becoming an emblem of empowerment.

The film was co-funded by Serena Hotels and the Canadian High Commission in Islamabad, said a news release.

Serena Hotels has been actively supporting women in sports via sponsorships. Notable mentions are acclaimed mountaineer Samina Baig whose first solo climb was in sponsorship of Serena Hotel talented footballer Karishma Ali to attend the Global Sports Week in Paris, France.

Other sports and adventure initiatives include partnerships with diplomatic missions such as supporting cricket for blind girls, where professional Australian players train young girls & Serena hosts matches to hone their talent, providing them with skills to help them build their futures.

Along with a mentorship program that the management launched with professional female golf players to encourage the participation of females in golf. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, South and Central Asia, believes in supporting gender equity & empowerment through our various initiatives.

Serena Hotels partners with the High Commission of Canada in Pakistan to uplift and empower rural communities, one example of this partnership is supporting girls playing ice hockey as a part of the High Commission's signature winter sports public diplomacy initiative.

This collective effort by the High Commission, in partnership with other local partners, aims to empower women and girls, drive socio-economic development at the community level, promote sustainable tourism, and raise awareness about climate change and environmental conservation in line with Canada's Feminist Foreign Policy.

This year, the High Commission of Canada in Pakistan and Serena Hotels supported Eyebex Films with the hopes of bringing the stories of personal victories and achievements of some of the beneficiaries of the program to the big screen.

The docu-drama "Minahil" highlights the inspiring journey of the Booni Girls ice hockey team from Chitral, showcasing their determination and the transformative power of inclusion and gender equality. Through this, we hope to inspire support for women and girls equal access to all aspects of socio-economic life. It serves as a poignant reminder that human rights are universal and that women's rights are human rights.

Speaking at the premiere, Amanda DeSadeleer, First Secretary for Political and Public Affairs at the High Commission of Canada, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "The Booni story is a powerful one, and that is why we were thrilled when film director Wajahat Malik wanted to take on the job of capturing the work of the Booni Environmental academy and how ice hockey, specifically girls ice hockey, has been at the heart of their journey. We hope you, and the rest of the world, will be as inspired as we have been to watch these courageous girls become confident and successful young women, both on and off the ice." Imran Hassan, Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing, Serena Hotels, South and Central Asia, commented on the film's impact, stating that stories like this should be showcased on a global platform, as it promotes and showcases the potential of the females of Pakistan positively and proactively, especially in sports.

The premiere of "Minahil" proved to be an extraordinary event, uniting supporters of gender equality, sports enthusiasts, and champions of women's empowerment.

Through this collaboration, Serena Hotels and the High Commission of Canada have demonstrated their commitment to support the empowerment of rural communities, promote inclusivity, and gender equality, and inspire positive change for environment conservation."