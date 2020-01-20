Minister directs functionalizing of district scrutiny panels

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan Monday directed authorities concerned to functionalize District Scrutiny Committees within a period of two weeks, said they should start work in their respective districts as soon as possible.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting on private and public schools here.

Additional Secretary Education Zarif Almani, Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, MD PSRA Tashfin Haider, MD Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Irfanullah Khan, President Saleem Khan, Vice President Fazlullah Dawoodzai, General Secretary Anas Takrim, Amjad Ali Shah, Shaukat Mahmood and other members of the PEN were also present on the occasion.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has been created to provide facilities and regulate the private schools.

He said that all private schools should cooperate with PSRA in order to resolve the problems of students and parents. He added that where there were issues related to private schools, the Private Schools Education Network (PEN) will also be given legal representation on the boards.

Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan said that wherever there was a matter of reform, both the private and public sectors will have lawful representation.

Addressing the demand of the officials of PEN, Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan said that he would consider giving a share in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working for the betterment of theeducation sector to private schools.

Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan issued orders to hold regular meetings with the PEN and said steps would be taken to improve the quality of education through the mutual consultation with all stakeholders.