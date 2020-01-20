UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs Functionalizing Of District Scrutiny Panels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:23 PM

Minister directs functionalizing of district scrutiny panels

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan Monday directed authorities concerned to functionalize District Scrutiny Committees within a period of two weeks, said they should start work in their respective districts as soon as possible

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan Monday directed authorities concerned to functionalize District Scrutiny Committees within a period of two weeks, said they should start work in their respective districts as soon as possible.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting on private and public schools here.

Additional Secretary Education Zarif Almani, Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, MD PSRA Tashfin Haider, MD Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Irfanullah Khan, President Saleem Khan, Vice President Fazlullah Dawoodzai, General Secretary Anas Takrim, Amjad Ali Shah, Shaukat Mahmood and other members of the PEN were also present on the occasion.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has been created to provide facilities and regulate the private schools.

He said that all private schools should cooperate with PSRA in order to resolve the problems of students and parents. He added that where there were issues related to private schools, the Private Schools Education Network (PEN) will also be given legal representation on the boards.

Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan said that wherever there was a matter of reform, both the private and public sectors will have lawful representation.

Addressing the demand of the officials of PEN, Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan said that he would consider giving a share in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working for the betterment of theeducation sector to private schools.

Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan issued orders to hold regular meetings with the PEN and said steps would be taken to improve the quality of education through the mutual consultation with all stakeholders.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Amjad Ali Peruvian Nuevo Sol All Share

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: PCB announces online tickets

35 minutes ago

WASA advises consumers to pay water bills, get le ..

3 minutes ago

EU ambassador calls on Governor

3 minutes ago

China built more than 130,000 5G base stations in ..

3 minutes ago

Ensuring provision of education, health facilities ..

3 minutes ago

PM Khan to meet President Trump on sidelines of WE ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.