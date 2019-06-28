UrduPoint.com
Minister Discusses Progress On Hydro Power Projects With Chinese Company

Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:23 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik Friday met with a delegation of a Chinese company SinoTech and discussed pace of progress on the power projects it was executing.

The company is executing a power project at Chianwali and another Dak Hydro power project and the meeting reviewed progress on both initiatives.

Dr. Akhtar Malik, on this occasion, handed over a Rs 175 million cheque to country head of SinoTech, Ms. Zank, says an official press release issued here.

Ms. Zank briefed the minister on the progress made so far on the two projects.

The minister observed that Chianwali and Dak hydro power projects were important for enhancing power generation capacity of the country and would help provide electricity to the people at cheaper tariff.

He said the PTI government was working on environment friendly and cheap sources of power generation projects while utilizing local resources so that electricity could be provided to the people at cheaper price.

