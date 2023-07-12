Minister express concern over unavailability of funds in Info department

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel expressed concern over financial difficulties faced by the information department and said the matter would be brought to the notice of the chief minister.

He expressed these views during his visit to the KP Information department. Director General Information Department Basir Ali Rehman, Director Public Relations Liaquat Amin, Director Administration Saleem Khan and other officers were also present.

The caretaker provincial minister inspected various sections of the information department and reviewed the records and performance of various sections.

He also presided over a meeting of Public Relations Officers (PROs) and directed them to highlight the performance of the caretaker provincial government.

During the visit, the provincial minister was also informed about problems faced by the department due to the unavailability of funds.

Barrister Feroze Jamal's matter would be brought to the notice of the caretaker chief minister and authorities concerned in the finance department would also be contacted in this connection.