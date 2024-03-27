Minister for eliminating corruption, ensuring merit in govt offices

Provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru on Wednesday categorically said that the establishment of a just system based on justice and elimination of corruption is our priority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Provincial food Minister Zahir Shah Toru on Wednesday categorically said that the establishment of a just system based on justice and elimination of corruption is our priority.

“Solving people's problems is most important for us, so the officers should go to the field to solve people's problems”.

He was addressing a meeting of officers of all provincial and Federal departments in the conference room of Deputy Commissioner Mardan along with the elected members of the provincial assembly from Mardan district.

Besides Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, provincial assembly members Abdul Salam Afridi, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, Amir Farzand Khan, Tariq Mehmood Ariani, Zarshad Khan and ADC Samiur Rehman attended the meeting.

The members of the assembly discussed issues related to education, health, public health, Tehsil Municipal Administration, C&W, Police, Sui Gas, Pesco WAPDA and other departments individually. The minister directed the officers of all the departments to complete the ongoing development projects in their respective departments on a priority basis, adding that necessary funds will be provided.

At the meeting, some members of the assembly were directed to investigate recruitment and ghost development schemes in many departments including the Health Department, TMAs, C&W and Public Health Engineering.

In the same way, the meeting also directed to stop illegal mining, ensure wardbandi in Baizai irrigation, provide necessary facilities and staff in Type D Hospital Katling, and a crackdown against drug dealers, especially ice drug dealers in Mardan city and other areas of the district. He also stressed a decrease in load shedding of electricity and gas.

It was further directed to end the low pressure of gas including ending the unscheduled load shedding.

Zahir Shah Toru directed the government departments to pinpoint the state land and take action against the land mafia so that the government land could be used for public benefit. He also directed the government departments to ensure the supremacy of merit and eliminate nepotism in their respective departments.

He asked the PESCO authorities to immediately replace damaged transformers and stop illegal and unscheduled load shedding. He urged the Sui Gas authorities to address the complaints of low pressure.

Zahir Shah Toru said that the provincial assembly members are elected representatives of the people and officers should fully cooperate with them in resolving public problems.