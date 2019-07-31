UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema Indicates The Present Government's Seriousness To Overcome The Shortage Of Residential Units In The Country

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:37 PM

Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema indicates the present government's seriousness to overcome the shortage of residential units in the country

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema said the signing of MoU indicated the present government's seriousness to overcome the shortage of residential units in the country, which was acknowledged by the UNOPS and the SHS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema said the signing of MoU indicated the present government's seriousness to overcome the shortage of residential units in the country, which was acknowledged by the UNOPS and the SHS.

He said the shortage of houses had been a chronic issue for the lower strata of the society in the country as they did not possess adequate financial resources to own homes.

The minister said the signing of MoU was a welcome step, which would pave the way for construction of half a million houses in the first phase.

He said the initiative would directly benefit the industries related to the construction sector, thus creating huge job opportunities for the local people.

Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zeb Khan said the MoU would prove to be a step towards the accomplishment of construction of five million houses in the country.

As part of the agreement, the government would provide land and basic infrastructure, including sewage, electricity and water connections, he added.

The UNOPS and SHS would establish a framework to manage financial aspects, and ensure project activities were timely, efficient and maintain relevant quality standards, he said.

He said currently the country was facing a shortage of 10 to 12 million houses. With the consultation of all stakeholders, efforts were being made to ensure availability of bank loans at the lowest interest rates for the construction of units.

Zeb said the assistance from the UNOPS would not be treated as loan but a part of the financial services.

Assistant Secretary-General and UNOPS Deputy Executive Director, Chief Operating Officer Vitaly Vanshelboim, on the occasion, said the construction of five million houses in Pakistan was the most ambitious and lucrative initiative, possessing huge market opportunities.

He said the UNOPS would ensure quality construction involving local labour.

He said the initiative would also coincide with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Vitaly while making commitment to build half a million houses, however, made it clear that it would be a patience bearing process.

Related Topics

Million

Recent Stories

HIPA adopts &#039;Water’ as main theme for its n ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Judiciary runs awareness campaign for 48 ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 31 July 2019

34 minutes ago

No move of corrupt elements to succeed: Aslam Iqba ..

34 minutes ago

CAS revokes CAF decision to replay African Champio ..

34 minutes ago

Villagers kill leopard in Neelan valley, Abbottaba ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.