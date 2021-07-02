UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Privatization Mian Soomro Calls On Governor Balochsitan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Minister for Privatization Mian Soomro calls on Governor Balochsitan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said that Balochistan has a province of special importance owing to its location as it not only provide access to Central Asia but also has bright prospects to be entered into trade markets of neighboring countries.

He said , therefore, it is important that all investors take full advantage of the lucrative investment opportunities available here, he added.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro at Governor House Quetta.

During the meeting, the overall situation of the country and the province, investment prospects in Balochistan, privatization and changes taking place in the region were discussed.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said that there are vast investment opportunities for international and national investors in Balochistan and the present government is committed to provide them full protection.

He said that it was important to make the participation of youth in all economic and social activities as an integral part of policy making. We have to focus on the functioning of technical institutes in the province and teaching our new generation the modern skills.

The two leaders agreed to take further steps to establish cordial relations and strengthen bilateral relations between the federation and the provinces in the meeting.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Muhammad Mian Soomro Amanullah Khan Market All Government Asia

Recent Stories

65,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 1,638 reco ..

2 hours ago

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

3 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

4 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.