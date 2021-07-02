Minister for Privatization Mian Soomro calls on Governor Balochsitan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said that Balochistan has a province of special importance owing to its location as it not only provide access to Central Asia but also has bright prospects to be entered into trade markets of neighboring countries.

He said , therefore, it is important that all investors take full advantage of the lucrative investment opportunities available here, he added.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro at Governor House Quetta.

During the meeting, the overall situation of the country and the province, investment prospects in Balochistan, privatization and changes taking place in the region were discussed.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said that there are vast investment opportunities for international and national investors in Balochistan and the present government is committed to provide them full protection.

He said that it was important to make the participation of youth in all economic and social activities as an integral part of policy making. We have to focus on the functioning of technical institutes in the province and teaching our new generation the modern skills.

The two leaders agreed to take further steps to establish cordial relations and strengthen bilateral relations between the federation and the provinces in the meeting.