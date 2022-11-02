UrduPoint.com

Minister For Sensitizing Farmers About "Saanjhi" Benefits For Fruiting Plants

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Punjab Minister of Agriculture, Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that farmers should be made aware of the solution " Saanjhi" made with Moringa commonly known as "Sohanjana" which was quite beneficial for all fruiting and flowering plants including wheat, corn, cotton and other crops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister of Agriculture, Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that farmers should be made aware of the solution " Saanjhi" made with Moringa commonly known as "Sohanjana" which was quite beneficial for all fruiting and flowering plants including wheat, corn, cotton and other crops. He suggested that it should be advertised so that ordinary farmers could also take advantage of it.

The minister was speaking at the launching ceremony of "Saanjhi" organized in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture of Bahauddin Zikrya University (BZU) and Higher education Commission (HEC) held here late Tuesday night.He claimed that it was bearing positive results which have been verified by agricultural experts as well. Lauding the BZU Agronomy Department's efforts in this connection, Gardezi stated that Dr Azra Yasmin had been researching on the plant for the last 15 years which was bore fruit now. He stated that research of the BZU on the Moringa was commendable.He also appreciated the services of Dr. Hakumat Ali, Dr.

Nazim Hussain Labar and Dr. Azra Yasmin. Vice Chancellor Dr. Mansoor Kundi in his address, said that it was a matter of pride for us that the solution prepared from a common plant and the way it was being promoted with the support of the HEC is admirable.He said that there was dire need for such a researched product which was very low cost and superior and every farmer can use it easily.He also thanked the HEC for giving a grant of Rs 13.85 million to the Varsity under the auspices of the Technology Development Fund.

Programme Coordinator Technology Development Fund HEC, Dr. Ghulam Sarwar said the services of Azra and BZU agri scientists were praiseworthy. Dr. Azra Yasmin said that the amount of support he had received from her colleagues to reach Sanjhi, was inexpiable. At the end of the ceremony, Provincial Minister Hussain Jahnaiz Gardezi distributed the shields. Later on the occasion, the minister, Dr Kundi, MNSUA VC Dr. Muhammad Asif, HEC representative Dr. Ghulam Sarwar, Dr. Shahzad Basra, Dr. Ashfaq Chatha, Dean Dr. Hakumat Ali planted the saplings.

