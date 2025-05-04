Minister Holds Open Court In Daska
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Local Government of Punjab Mian Zeeshan Rafique held an open court in his camp office Daska to resolve public issues and listened to problems of people of his constituency.
Traders of Daska city also highlighted the problems they were facing, to which the minister issued orders to the relevant departments for their immediate resolution.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that he will solve the problems of the people of his constituency on a priority basis. The completion of the streetlight project for Daska city is auspicious and dozens of such projects are being brought forward which will start a new era of development in Daska and improve the quality of life of the people, he added.
He said that work on five roads and sewerage had started in Daska, and the sports complex will also be inaugurated soon, which is a gift for the youth.
President PML-N PP-51 Azeem Butt, City President PML-N Daska Muhammad Afzal Mansha, former Chairman Chaudhry Risalat Gujjar, Chaudhry Nasrullah Cheema Advocate, Political Secretary Syed Daud Shah and other senior leaders were also present.
