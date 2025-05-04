Open Menu

Minister Holds Open Court In Daska

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Minister holds open court in Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Local Government of Punjab Mian Zeeshan Rafique held an open court in his camp office Daska to resolve public issues and listened to problems of people of his constituency.

Traders of Daska city also highlighted the problems they were facing, to which the minister issued orders to the relevant departments for their immediate resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that he will solve the problems of the people of his constituency on a priority basis. The completion of the streetlight project for Daska city is auspicious and dozens of such projects are being brought forward which will start a new era of development in Daska and improve the quality of life of the people, he added.

He said that work on five roads and sewerage had started in Daska, and the sports complex will also be inaugurated soon, which is a gift for the youth.

President PML-N PP-51 Azeem Butt, City President PML-N Daska Muhammad Afzal Mansha, former Chairman Chaudhry Risalat Gujjar, Chaudhry Nasrullah Cheema Advocate, Political Secretary Syed Daud Shah and other senior leaders were also present.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

23 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

23 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

23 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

23 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

23 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

24 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan