Minister HR&MA Visits Emory University During USA Visit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:28 PM

Minister HR&MA visits Emory University during USA visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine visited the Institute of Developing Nations at Emory University during his USA visit on Friday.

The university administration briefed the minister about the latest activities regarding promotion of peace.

They said Emory Institute for Developing Nations (IDN), in partnership with Emory Campus Life, in collaboration with 'The Carter Centre Human Rights Programme' and the United States Institute of Peace was inspired to expand for one-day by developing a campaign titled 'Emory 21 Days of Peace'.

In the hope of affirming peace as an alternative to the seemingly ubiquitous violence around the world, the goal of Emory 21 Days of Peace was to educate, inspire and empower students with tangible skills to work for peace both in their local and global communities.

