Minister lauds completion of 1m tree plantation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Forest Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Tuesday appreciated performance of the forest department for taking an active part in 'Diamond Jubilee Tree Plantation drive'.

The minister said employees of the department had performed their best in tree plantation on the Independent Day, adding that due to their active participation a target of one million tree plantation had been attained.

The provincial minister directed the officers to continue their efforts with same spirit in completing tree plantation targets during the monsoon.

He urged people to take active part in the drive and said to provide a healthy and cleanenvironment to the next generation was the best gift.