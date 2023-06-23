Minister reviews facilities in cattle market

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Amir Mir on Friday visited cattle market in Valencia Town and reviewed the facilities being provided to people and sellers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Amir Mir on Friday visited cattle market in Valencia Town and reviewed the facilities being provided to people and sellers.

According to official sources here, sellers of animals highlighted problem of light.

The Minister directed the commissioner to solve the light problem and ensure provision of electricity round the clock in all cattle markets of the city two days prior to Eid-ul-Azha. He further said that generators should be made available to avoid any animals theft.

Amir Mir also visited the medical camp set up by the Livestock department and checked the availability of medicines and asked the camp incharge about on spot treatment.

He also directed the authorities to show zero tolerance against encroachments and illegal parking.