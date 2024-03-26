Open Menu

Minister Reviews Healthcare Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, chairing the 66th board meeting of Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) here on Tuesday, reviewed the ongoing healthcare development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, chairing the 66th board meeting of Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) here on Tuesday, reviewed the ongoing healthcare development projects.

The meeting was attended by C&W Secretary Sohail Ashraf, Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional Secretaries of Finance, Agriculture, Primary & Secondary Healthcare and Implementation and Coordination (I&C).

IDAP Chief Executive Officer Shah Meer Ahmed briefed the minister about three health-related projects in Lahore and Sargodha district. The minister approved IDAP as the executing agency for the construction of Punjab Institute of Cardiology-2 in Jinnah hospital, Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha, and Nawaz Sharif Cancer Treatment and Research Center Lahore.

The minister said that it was the topmost priority of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryum Nawaz Sharif to provide better healthcare facilities with modernized infrastructure near their homes and districts, adding that it was the responsibility of the executing agency to complete all projects within the stipulated timeframe as per the vision of CM Punjab so that citizens can benefit from them as soon as possible.

Minister Malik Sahib Ahmed Bharath also approved the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority. Additionally, he reviewed the matter of opening an account in the National Bank of Pakistan for the project related to the establishment of a 200-bed Accident and Emergency Center in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, granting permission for the same.

Furthermore, the minister instructed the administrative department to commence work on these projects promptly to ensure that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of providing relief to the general public with the best infrastructure in the health sector can be realized. He emphasized the use of the best quality materials in all construction work to avoid any compromises in standards.

