Minister Reviews Healthcare Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, chairing the 66th board meeting of Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) here on Tuesday, reviewed the ongoing healthcare development projects
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, chairing the 66th board meeting of Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) here on Tuesday, reviewed the ongoing healthcare development projects.
The meeting was attended by C&W Secretary Sohail Ashraf, Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional Secretaries of Finance, Agriculture, Primary & Secondary Healthcare and Implementation and Coordination (I&C).
IDAP Chief Executive Officer Shah Meer Ahmed briefed the minister about three health-related projects in Lahore and Sargodha district. The minister approved IDAP as the executing agency for the construction of Punjab Institute of Cardiology-2 in Jinnah hospital, Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha, and Nawaz Sharif Cancer Treatment and Research Center Lahore.
The minister said that it was the topmost priority of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryum Nawaz Sharif to provide better healthcare facilities with modernized infrastructure near their homes and districts, adding that it was the responsibility of the executing agency to complete all projects within the stipulated timeframe as per the vision of CM Punjab so that citizens can benefit from them as soon as possible.
Minister Malik Sahib Ahmed Bharath also approved the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority. Additionally, he reviewed the matter of opening an account in the National Bank of Pakistan for the project related to the establishment of a 200-bed Accident and Emergency Center in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, granting permission for the same.
Furthermore, the minister instructed the administrative department to commence work on these projects promptly to ensure that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of providing relief to the general public with the best infrastructure in the health sector can be realized. He emphasized the use of the best quality materials in all construction work to avoid any compromises in standards.
Recent Stories
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade
Man killed in road mishap
Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for operation against dacoits, criminals
Tea valued at $436.677 million imported in 8 months
Leghari for approval of feasible projects to effectively prevent hill torrents
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals in cipher case
Price control magistrates are fully active to supply food items to the public at ..
Eid shopping begins with tradition zeal, fervor across AJK
Tribunal allows Moonis Elahi to contest by-election from PP-158
ANP condemns Shangla attack
PTC acknowledged as one of Pakistan's leading taxpayers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms10 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade10 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap10 minutes ago
-
Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for operation against dacoits, criminals24 minutes ago
-
Leghari for approval of feasible projects to effectively prevent hill torrents24 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals in cipher case24 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates are fully active to supply food items to the public at fixed rates-Deputy ..28 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping begins with tradition zeal, fervor across AJK19 minutes ago
-
Tribunal allows Moonis Elahi to contest by-election from PP-15819 minutes ago
-
ANP condemns Shangla attack19 minutes ago
-
Night Tourism to illuminate Peshawar's historical heritage2 hours ago
-
PM visits embassy to condole five Chinese nationals' killing; assures high-level probe2 hours ago