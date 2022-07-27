Minister, SACM inspect post rain situation in Badin areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Tuesday visited different low-lying areas of Badin to review the situation created after the heavy downpour in the district and monitored the dewatering activities.

On this occasion, DC Agha Shahnawaz Khan, MPA Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah and others also accompanied the minister.

The minister issued directives to district authorities and heads of departments concerned to complete the draining out the contaminated water from the low-lying areas as soon as possible.

He also directed authorities to provide the machinery and staff wherever it was required.

The minister also directed the Deputy Commissioner Badin to provide excavator machines at main drains of the city for proper cleaning so that the accumulated rain water can be drained out quickly from low-lying areas of district Badin.

Muhammad Ismail Rahu also visited Civil Hospital while reviewing the relief activities there, he said that health facilities were included in the essential services.

DC Agha Shahnawaz briefed that a lot of contaminated rainy water had accumulated in the low-lying areas of the city including the civil hospital, which after the efforts of his team has almost been drained out.

The DC assured that by using all the possible resources, the district administration was playing its active role to protect the people from problems and atrocities.

Due to the heavy rain falls, lot of rainy water had accumulated in the low-lying areas of district, but as part of timely measures, draining out activities were started through dewatering machines, which is still ongoing while all concerned officers and relevant staff would remain in the field till the completion of the process, he added.

Meanwhile Arbab Lutfullah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and the relief in-charge appointed by the CM for Badin, also visited the low-lying areas of the district.

Senator Dr. Khalida Sikandar Mandhro has also visited the city and its nearby rain affected areas where she assured the people of Badin for her full support and possible Govt relief packages to rain affected people of the area.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh, Pir Noorullah Qureshi also monitor visits of the city and reviewed ongoing relief activities along with DC Badin and issued the directives for immediate dewatering from low-lying areas of Badin and provision of public facilitation.