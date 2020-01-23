Minister signs 'million signatures campaign' for Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Mohammad Rizwan participated in an online 'million signatures campaign' for Kashmir here at the Punjab Assembly on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Mohammad Rizwan participated in an online 'million signatures campaign' for Kashmir here at the Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

He expressed the hope that the campaign would help highlight the Kashmir issue in an effective manner all over the world.

He said that through the campaign, Kashmiris would realise that the entire Pakistani nation was standing with them.

Talking to the media, the minister congratulated the nation on successful experiment of Ghaznavi ballistic missile and said today Pakistan achieved an important milestone. He said on successful experiment, the Pakistan Army and scientists deserved great tribute.