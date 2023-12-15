Minister stresses to spread Sufis message of peace, brotherhood

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Sindh Culture Minister Syed Junaid Ali Shah has said the message of the Sufis is peace, brotherhood and tolerance, and we have to highlight this philosophy in the world.

He expressed these views on Friday while addressing the opening ceremony of the two-day "Sufi Mela" at the Sindh Museum Hyderabad on behalf of the culture department.

Shah further said that Sindh is the land of Sufis and the philosophy of Sufis is peace and tolerance. He said that the Department of Culture was playing an important role in highlighting the thousands of years old historical culture and heritage of Sindh.

Earlier, the provincial minister while talking to the media said in response to a question that we have to highlight the message of all other Sufis of Sindh including Abdullah Shah Ghazi and we all must protect cultural heritage as individuals.

He said that 22 historic cannons were missing in Kot Diji, out of which we have found 6 of them and placed them in their original place. He said that neglecting cultural heritage would invite further encroachments.

Earlier, the minister also visited the photo gallery and the stalls of various cultural things, books and other items.

On this occasion, Commissioner Hyderabad Division Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, Director General of Culture Department Munawar Ali Mahesar, officers of the department and a large number of people were present.