Minister Stresses Uniform Cleanliness System For Punjab
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Zeeshan Rafique said on Sunday that a uniform and modern solid waste management system would be implemented throughout the province.
During a visit to their camp office in Daska, he said the initiative was carried out under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The new system aims to standardise sanitation practices and ensure sustainability, said a handout issued here.
The minister stressed the importance of planning for the quality and durability of municipal services. As part of this effort, all waste management companies have been instructed to work jointly with their Chief Operating Officers (COOs) on an operational model to report progress.
LG&CD Minister Zeeshan Rafique addressed the concerns of attendees and issued necessary directives.
LGCD Minister Zeeshan Rafique highlighted that the reforms in the municipal department would create new employment opportunities. He further stated that, in accordance with the Chief Minister’s directives, the sustainable waste management system would be fully implemented within the designated timelines.
Additionally, he praised the efforts of local officials and workers in promptly draining rainwater from low lying areas of Daska.
Daska Assistant Commissioner Anwar Ali Kanjo, District Council Officer Elfat Shahzad and SDPO Municipal Committee Daska Azir, and several political and social leaders from constituency PP-51 were present.
Recent Stories
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police remain fully alert for peaceful by-election7 minutes ago
-
Eight booked over water theft7 minutes ago
-
Secondary School Certificate exams to start from May 77 minutes ago
-
Station Commander inquires after health of injured Custom's officials at DHQ7 minutes ago
-
CM denounces political violence17 minutes ago
-
Students protest over closure of IBA Sukkur Mirpurkhas Campus37 minutes ago
-
Farooque Shaikhani underscores pivotal role of Autobhan, latifabad37 minutes ago
-
2 members gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested37 minutes ago
-
CEC urges candidates to ensure Form 45 collection from presiding officers57 minutes ago
-
European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cinema57 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 3 connections during operation1 hour ago
-
RPO reviews security arrangements for PP-22 Talagang by-election1 hour ago