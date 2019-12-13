UrduPoint.com
Ministers To Monitor Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday assigned the responsibilities to provincial ministers at divisional level for the success of anti-polio campaign.

Provincial ministers would monitor and provide assistance in special anti-polio campaign to be observed from 16th of December to 20th of December 2019.

On the special instructions of Punjab chief minister, Murad Rass would monitor anti polio campaign in Lahore Division.

Similarly, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed would supervise anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad Division, Yasir Humayun in Rawalpindi Division and Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi would monitor anti-polio campaign in Sargodha Division.

Moreover, responsibilities of monitoring anti-polio campaign in Gujranwala and Sahiwal Divisions had been assigned to Muhammad Akhlaq and Nauman Linghrial respectively.

Similarly, Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Mohsin Legari, Muhammad Akhtar would supervise anti-polio campaign in Bahawalpur Division, D G Khan Division and Multan Division, respectively.

Provincial ministers would review the arrangement made for the anti-polio campaign in their respective divisions and submit their reports to Chief Minister Punjab.

Usman Buzdar directed that provincial ministers should ensure the process of administering polio vaccine to every child in their respective divisions.

He said, "Eradication of menace like polio is a national obligation and we all have to play our due rule for curbing the polio from the country." He directed that no stone should be left unturned for protecting the children from polio. He also appealed to parents that they should administer polio vaccine to their children.

