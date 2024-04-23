Open Menu

Minor Girl Dies In Water Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A three-year-old girl on Tuesday was killed after falling into a water tank in Shah Zaman village of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district .

The police said the daughter of one Zahir Shah was playing near the water tank when she fell into the tank.

Oblivious to the tragedy, the girl’s family was searching for her outside the house but after sometime they found the lifeless body of the girl in water storing tank.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors confirmed her as dead.

