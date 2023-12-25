'Minorities must be treated with kindness',says CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that minorities must be treated with kindness as per the teachings of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said this while addressing a prayer ceremony held at Cathedral Chruch here.

CM extended Christmas greeting to christian community.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Churches and houses damaged in Jaranwala incident had been repaired, while houses which had been burnt were provided financial assistance.

He further said that 'after Jaranwala incident, 'Meesaq' centres have been established in all the districts for the protection of the rights of the minorities and the promotion of inter-faith harmony".

CM said that today biggest 'Mesaaq Centre" will be inaugurated in Lahore.

For the first time Punjab Cabinet meeting was held in Jaranwala Church to express solidarity with christian community, he said and added that doors of Mosques were opened for Christians after Jaranwala incident .

Mohsin Naqvi said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also emphasized on protecting rights of minorities.

He said that services of christian community in the field of education could not be denied.

CM said, "Sacred heart, Convent and other educational institutions of christian community are source of pride for all of us."

He said, "Muslims deeply respect Hazrat Isa (AS) as one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty".

It is pertinent to mention here that Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw welcomed the CM at the Church and presented flowers to him.Christmas cake was also cut on the occasion.