Minority and Human Rights Activist, Haroon Sarab Diyal leader urges effective security measure for minority community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Minority and Human Rights Activist, Haroon Sarab Diyal while expressing concern over the killing of a trader, here, on Saturday has urged effective security measures to prevent such incidents in future.

In a press statement, Haroon Sarab Diyal condemned the killing of a trader belonging to a Sikh community.

Haroon Sarab Diyal has asked for strict implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) formulated for the eradication of terrorism and anti-state elements.

Haroon said a large number of minority members were working in different government and private departments, especially in the suburban areas of cities contributing to the welfare of the country.

He said representation of minority community in meetings held in connection with security measures can help in bringing drastic reduction in the incidents of subversive nature.

