Mirpurkhas Authorities Acts Fast To Combat Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Mirpurkhas authorities acts fast to combat floods

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan called for an important meeting with officials to address the extensive damage caused by recent floods in Tehsil Jhudo and Sindhri, on Tuesday.

According to the DC office, the meeting aimed to identify solutions to prevent future flooding and destruction.

In the meeting, the decisions were taken to build embarkments along Dhoropuran river, identify encroachments and remove them, clear debris from old bridges, identify important factors contributing to floods.

The meeting emphasized the need for collective action to protect the district's towns and villages.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan urged elected representatives, locals and former officials to work together to clean occupied sewers and drains and end encroachments.

APP/hms/378

