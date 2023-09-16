Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Mayor Held Meeting Regarding 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2023 | 10:02 PM

According to the mayor's office, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the mayor in which all council chairmen participated with new suggestions regarding Rabi-ul-Awal.

On the occasion, the mayor expressed his thoughts and said that we should be grateful to Allah Almighty for making us followers of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), so in this regard, the day of Rabi-ul-Awal is very important for us.

Given the significance of this day, it is now our duty to carry out the duties of our positions and do everything in our power to keep the city clean so that the processions and rallies that take place on this day won't be disturbed by anyone and won't suffer any harm, he added.

He further said that the suggestions given by the Union Council chairmen are also worth considering, and keeping these suggestions in mind, a better policy will be formulated for cleaning and solving other problems.

