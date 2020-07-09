UrduPoint.com
MIT Warned India May Record 2.87 Lac Coronavirus Cases A Day By Winter 2021

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

MIT warned India may record 2.87 lac coronavirus cases a day by winter 2021

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have warned that India might record 2.87 lac coronavirus cases per day by the end of winter 2021.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a study conducted by the researchers, Hazhir Rahmandad, TY Lim and John Sterman of MIT's Sloan school of Management said that the world may witness 249 million cases and 1.8 million deaths by spring 2021 if there were no effective treatments or vaccination.

"In this paper, we build and estimate a multi-country model of the COVID-19 pandemic at a global scale," the study authors wrote.

As per the study, the top 10 countries by projected daily infection rates at the end of winter 2021 are India, US, South Africa, Iran, Indonesia, Nigeria, Turkey, France and Germany.

India will be the worst affected country due to coronavirus followed by the US (95,000 cases per day), South Africa (21,000 cases per day) Iran (17,000 cases per day), and Indonesia (13,000 cases per day) at the end of winter 2021.

The MIT researchers also said that infections are 12 times higher and deaths 50 per cent higher than previously reported.

"While actual cases are far greater than official reports suggest, the majority of people remain susceptible. Waiting for herd immunity is not a viable path out of the current pandemic," Rahmandad said.

"Every community needs to keep the pandemic under control until a vaccine or treatment is widely available. A slow and half-hearted response only increases the human costs without offering much of an upside in terms of economic output," Rahmandad noted.

