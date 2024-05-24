Open Menu

MNA Visits Kohat Sports Complex, Reviewed Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MNA visits Kohat sports complex, reviewed facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Former Interior Minister and MNA Shehryar Afridi along with MPA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shafiullah Jan visited District Sports Complex Kohat along with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Regional Sports Officer, District Sports Officer, authorities of concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, they reviewed the cleanliness condition of sports complex, staff attendance and ongoing construction works.

Strict legal action against the absent employees was ordered on this occasion.

Similarly, instructions were issued to the authorities concerned to further improve the cleanliness situation and complete the ongoing construction work in stipulated time as per the standard.

Shahryar Afridi directed to provide the best playing environment to the local people and assured to play his full role for providing more facilities in the sports complex.

APP/rnr

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Interior Minister Visit Kohat Afridi Best

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

28 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

1 hour ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

4 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

4 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

18 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

18 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

18 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan