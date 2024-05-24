MNA visits Kohat sports complex, reviewed facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Former Interior Minister and MNA Shehryar Afridi along with MPA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shafiullah Jan visited District Sports Complex Kohat along with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Regional Sports Officer, District Sports Officer, authorities of concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, they reviewed the cleanliness condition of sports complex, staff attendance and ongoing construction works.

Strict legal action against the absent employees was ordered on this occasion.

Similarly, instructions were issued to the authorities concerned to further improve the cleanliness situation and complete the ongoing construction work in stipulated time as per the standard.

Shahryar Afridi directed to provide the best playing environment to the local people and assured to play his full role for providing more facilities in the sports complex.

APP/rnr