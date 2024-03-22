MNAs demand probe over fire in Thermal Power House Jamshoro

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have urged the Federal Energy Minister Owais Laghari to conduct an impartial and transparent investigation of the March 20 fire incident in Thermal Power House, Jamshoro.

In a statement issued here on Friday evening MNAs Abdul Aleem Khanzada and Syed Waseem Hussain the fire caused billions of rupees in losses to the power house, destroying its 2 units, control room, turbines and fuel stock.

They recalled that a similar fire incident in 2017 had caused hundreds of millions of rupees loss in the neighbouring Lakhra Power House in Jamshoro, which is also located near the Indus Highway.

They demanded that an impartial and transparent investigation of the 2017 incident was still awaited owing to which both the probes should be combined.

The MNAs contended that such a long term closure of the government owned electricity generation plants meant that the private power producers would be given the opportunity to fill the gaps.

