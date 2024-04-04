MNSUA To Hold Int'l Conference On Soil, Plant, Environmental Health
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 08:56 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences will organize a two-day international conference on soil plant and environmental health under changing climate from April 16.
Chairman Soil and Environmental Sciences, Dr Tanvir-ul-Haq talking to APP said that it would extend opportunities for systematic understanding of climate change and its implications on food security, energy, water nexus, livelihoods, demonstration of methodological research and policy competence for issues related to climate change.
He informed that Pakistan is the most vulnerable country to climate change despite being a low emitter of Carbon adding that it is at the risk of extreme weather variations and unexpected occurrences.
The gradual increase in air and soil temperatures will cause water scarcity and recurring heat waves will intensify the situation and worsen droughts.
The conference will cover themes including climate change and climate smart agriculture, sustainable soil and environment health improvement, crop productivity enhancement, crop diversification Innovative technologies resource conservation and efficient utilization, and economical policy perspective fore changing climate. International and national speakers will deliver their lectures, Dr Tanvir concluded.
