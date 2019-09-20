UrduPoint.com
Model Court Haripur Acquits Three Accused Of Kalaly Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:58 PM

Model court Haripur acquits three accused of Kalaly murder case

The Model Court Haripur Friday has acquitted three accused in a murder case and dismissed the case owing to the insufficient evidence

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Model Court Haripur Friday has acquitted three accused in a murder case and dismissed the case owing to the insufficient evidence.

While giving the verdict of the village Kalali murder case the Judge of Model Court Haripur Muhammad Sajjad Jan acquitted three accused including Ashraf, Tanveer and Azeem residents of village Kalali Haripur, the model court also dismissed the case owing to the insufficient evidence in the murder case.

According to the details, on the land dispute Ashraf, Tanveer and Azeem residents of village Kalali Haripur have shot dead Muhammad Farooq and fled away, later police arrested the three accused and registered a murder case against them.

In the case police investigation also failed to provide evidence against the two accused and after hearing both sides of murder case the Judge Muhammad Sajjad Jan acquitted the case on the basis of insufficient evidence.

In two other cases of 9C model court Haripur also acquitted the accused owing to insufficient evidence.

In first 9c case, Khanpur police arrested Zafar Iqbal resident of Pind Kargu Khan on the charges of keeping 1.2 KG Hashish while the other case was registered against Jangzeb resident of Khalabat Haripur and recovered 1.2 KG Heroin by the SHO Khalabat police Station.

In both 9C cases, police could not produce sufficient evidence against the two accused and the model court after hearing acquitted the two.

